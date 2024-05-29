Pasuwa Lands Top Coaching Post

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed Kalisto Pasuwa as the Malawi U-23 coach.

Pasuwa, who is currently the defending Malawian Premier League champions Nyasha Big Bullets coach, will assume the role with immediate effect.

According to Malawian publication The Nation, FAM will send the U-23s side to this year’s edition of the COSAFA Cup in South Africa and Pasuwa will preside over the regional tournament.

The appointment comes just two weeks after Pasuwa reportedly rejected the then vacant Warriors job, which the ZIFA Normalisation Committee eventually gave to Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera.

