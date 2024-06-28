Mudzuri Attacks Chamisa, Calls Him A Sell-Out

ZimEye
By Political Reporter- Former MDC vice President Elias Mudzuri has resurfaced, this time attacking Nelson Chamisa.
As long as there's lack of nationalism in our opposition politics,we're heading nowhere,of recent,he snubbed serious events of national importance that bring the Zimbabwean people together,but here,he's seen attending an event of a foreign nation at a foreign embassy,its sad. pic.twitter.com/wv4FQKurLo
— Elias Mudzuri (@Eliasmdzuri) June 28, 2024
