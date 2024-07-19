FIFA World Rankings : Warriors Pick Crucial Points

The Zimbabwe national team has discovered their latest position on the FIFA Rankings following the conclusion of international tournaments window this month.

The Warriors took part in the COSAFA Cup and were knocked out in the group stages.

They played there games in Group B against Comoros, Zambia and Kenya, winning the first two matches and lost the last one versus the East Africans.

The results saw them gaining four points and are now on 1126.15 points.

However the improvement was not enough to cause any movement in position.

The Warriors remain on number 129, their worst position in eight years.

In Africa, the national team maintained the 38th position.

Other international tournaments that wrapped up in July include the Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

Argentina, who successfully defended their Copa America trophy, retained their first place on the global ranking, while Euro 2024 winners Spain, moved up to third position.

World Top 10: 1. Argentina, 2. France, 3. Spain, 4. England, 5. Brazil, 6. Belgium, 7. Netherlands, 8. Portugal, 9. Colombia, 10. Italy.

Africa Top 10: 1. Morocco, 2. Senegal, 3. Egypt, 4. Ivory Coast, 5. Nigeria, 6. Tunisia, 7. Algeria, 8. Cameroon, 9. Mali, 10. South Africa

