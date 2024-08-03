What Mnangagwa Said At SADC Industrialisation Week

Spread the love

PRESIDENT @edmnangagwa officially opens the 7th Annual SADC Industrialisation Week in Harare today.

He urged SADC Member States to increase investments in technology, innovation, Reasearch and Development.

“Let us be deliberate, systematic and surgically focused to graduate from being factor-driven to investment-driven and ultimately knowledge-based economies. Thus can never be magical, but an incremental step by step, brick upon brick, and stone upon stone process”-President ED Mnangagwa.

Source : Zanu PF

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...