Chiwenga Close Ally Drops Dead

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- Brigadier General Shadreck Ndabambi, a retired senior Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) member, has died.

Ndabambi collapsed at his Glendale farm Tuesday morning and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Bindura General Hospital.

ZNA spokesperson, Colonel Alphios Makotore, confirmed his death without providing further details.

Mourners have gathered at his Glendale farm.

Ndabambi served as a high-ranking military officer during the presidency of the late Robert Mugabe, under the leadership of General Constantino Chiwenga.

He was closely associated with the 2017 military coup led by Chiwenga, which ousted Mugabe and installed Emmerson Mnangagwa as president.

Initially, the military Junta agreed that Mnangagwa would serve only one term before handing over power to Chiwenga.

However, Mnangagwa has since turned against his former allies, consolidating power to extend his rule indefinitely.

Since Mnangagwa’s rise to power, several top military officials who executed the 2017 coup have died mysterious deaths.

These top Junta include Sibusiso Moyo, Perrence Shiri, and Paradzai Zimondi.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...