A Special Tribute To The Razorman

Source : Moses Chunga

This poem by Jimu Makurumbandi has humbled me.

Thank you Jimu Makurumbandi

–‐-‐—————————————-

I am from the heart of Mbare, where most legends are born,

Whether you liked it or not, De-Mbare was your home team

We kicked bhora rechikweshe, calling out names,

Of heroes who sparked dreams, igniting our flames.

First saru? I’d shout “George Shaya!” with pride,

In mahumbwe, kids fought for that name, far and wide.

Then came Japhet Mparutsa too,

Each name a symbol, each legend true.

But when Razor Man graced our time,

The world stood still, his talent sublime.

Before Beckham bent it, Moses had done it already,

A master of magic, the Ghetto’s own son.

No street footballer in those dusty lanes,

Played without wishing for Moses’ reins.

Star ⭐, you’re the truth, the legend we hail,

A beacon of greatness, your legacy prevails.

When fortune smiles, I’ll build you a shrine,

On First Street or a walk of fame, divine.

For now, big up yourself, our eternal king,

In every ghetto, your praises we’ll sing.

Iong live Chunga!!

–‐——‐———————————————

FootballMeetsPoetry

TributeToLegends

