Mnangagwa’s #ED2030 Campaign Minister Caught In Tribal Storm

Mnangagwa's Campaign Minister Caught In Tribal Storm

By Munacho Gwamanda-Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe has found himself at the centre of a tribal controversy after reprimanding Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart for hosting a meeting with self-proclaimed Ndebele monarch, “King” Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo, during the Easter holidays.

The meeting, which took place at the Bulawayo Mayor’s Parlour, reportedly saw Mayor Coltart formally address Bulelani as “King Bulelani”, a gesture that has triggered backlash from government officials, including Minister Garwe.

In a statement issued on 23 April 2025, Garwe reiterated the government’s longstanding position rejecting Bulelani’s claim to the throne of King Lobengula, describing it as unlawful and without constitutional basis.

“For the avoidance of doubt,” Garwe said, “the Zimbabwe Constitution does not provide for kingship. His claim is baseless, unfounded, and a legal nullity.” He cited Section 283(a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act of 2013, read together with Sections 3(1) and (2) of the Traditional Leaders Act [Chapter 29:17], which stipulates that the appointment, removal, and suspension of Chiefs must be done by the President on the recommendation of the Provincial Assembly of Chiefs, via the National Council of Chiefs and the responsible Minister, and in accordance with prevailing traditional customs.

Garwe warned that any engagement with Bulelani undermines constitutional processes and misleads the public.

He further condemned Bulelani as a “fraudulent impostor,” calling on both the Mayor’s office and the residents of Bulawayo to reject his claim and public appearances.

The Minister demanded an explanation from Mayor Coltart regarding the circumstances under which Bulelani was invited and received.

He also questioned whether the invitation had been sanctioned, either explicitly or implicitly, by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works or any other authorised entity.

The incident has sparked fresh debate on identity, legitimacy, and cultural recognition in Zimbabwe, once again bringing unresolved historical tensions between central government and Matabeleland into sharp focus.

