Masvingo Genius Orphan Appeals For University Funding

Spread the love

Graca Mushonga

By Education Reporter- A brilliant young girl from Masvingo, Graca Mushonga, who scored an impressive 13 points in the 2024 ZIMSEC A-Level Science examinations, is appealing for financial assistance to pursue university studies.

Graca hopes to study Physiotherapy, Radiography, or Laboratory Technology at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Graca, an orphan and the eldest in a family of two, lost her mother while she was in Form Two.

Despite the challenges of rural schooling at Mutonhori High School, she excelled with an A in Crop Science and B’s in both Biology and Mathematics.

Due to financial constraints, she was unable to apply for the Presidential Scholarship as she could not afford the cost of acquiring a passport.

Currently, Graca lives with a relative who is already struggling to pay school fees for her younger sister, who is in Grade 4.

“My dream is to study Physiotherapy, Radiography, or Lab Technology at NUST, Chinhoyi University, or any university abroad. I also applied for an apprenticeship with Air Zimbabwe and for nurses’ training at Gutu School of Nursing, but I have not received any responses,” she said.

Well-wishers who wish to support Graca’s academic journey can contact her directly at 0786 936 371, her aunt at 0772 524 694, or reach out via the Masvingo Mirror helpline at 0716 895 703 / 0775 691 380.

— Masvingo Mirror

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...